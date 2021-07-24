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Military Urging Officers To Get Their Houses In Order
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36575 views • July 24, 2021
What this man says I can believe. Here in Australia I have noticed since the 'supposed thing' arrived, our supermarkets that I have been frequently lean on some products. One supermarket it is meat, another various other goods and lines, which either take forever to get in, or they say we cannot get them in any more. But the interesting thing is, there seems to be always a stack of junk food!! So, yes, I do believe we are heading for a planned food crisis among other things.
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