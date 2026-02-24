BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Reasons for the Start of the SMO: Brief & Clear, ENG text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
REASONS FOR THE START OF THE SMO: BRIEF AND CLEAR

On the fourth anniversary of the start of the Special Military Operation, Senator from the DPR to Russia Natalia Nikonorova spoke exclusively to a Western audience about the preconditions for the SMO:

🔴The starting point was the coup d'état in Ukraine in February 2014;

🔴“Trains of friendship” with radicals to suppress dissent in Donbass;

🔴The Ukrainian army's fight against civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics;

🔴Failure by the Ukrainian side to comply with the Minsk agreements;

🔴Ukraine's preparations for genocide in Donbass and a full-scale offensive.

According to Daily Report No. 37/2022 published by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission on 17 February 2022, the Mission recorded 189 ceasefire violations, including 128 explosions. On the territory of the LPR, 402 ceasefire violations were recorded, including 188 explosions. For comparison, the day before that, 153 violations had been recorded across the two Republics as a whole. Such a sharp escalation in shelling indicated artillery preparation for an imminent large-scale offensive by Ukraine.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
