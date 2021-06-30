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▶️ Many Social Platforms Aren’t What They Seem | EP#452
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31 views • June 30, 2021
I’ve noticed a lot of free speech social platforms aren’t really free speech platforms and a lot of blockchain platforms that champion decentralization don’t live up to that either. Here’s what I mean…
I’ve noticed platforms that have a marketing narrative that they are a blockchain platform and that inherently makes people believe it’s more decentralized, secure, and censorship-resistant than legacy platforms but that’s not always the case. I’ve seen the same things for free speech platforms that are fine to reject and or censor content. All of this is to say that don’t be sold on a platform based on buzz words and actually verify that they are living up to the expectations you have going in.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
02:10 CosTv
06:15 Brighteon
11:10 Steem
12:38 Bitclout
13:26 SoMee
14:40 Uptrennd
15:15 Theta
Outro 16:05
Below are some examples to illustrate what I’m talking about:
Uptrennd – Wasn’t on a blockchain and thus when staff sold their tokens and resigned the platform was shut down and they gave everything over to Trodl.com - https://www.uptrennd.com/
SoMee – Can shut down your access to your funds at any time. (Been inaccessible for about 5+ months now) – https://somee.social/
My review of SoMee: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Somee:d
Steem – Bought out and colluded with exchanges by Justin Sun from Tron. They have the majority stake and thus control it entirely. They used this power to take funds right out of people’s accounts - https://steemit.com/
These are 4 videos I did to cover this whole situation last year:
https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Steem-Witnesses-Freeze-Steemit-Stake-To-Block-Tron:b
https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Steem-Vs-Hive-1:9
https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Steem-Witnesses-Verus-Justin-Sun-And-Tron:5
https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Steem-Is-Hardforking-To-Create-Hive-1:3
Bitclout – Not actually as decentralized as it seems regarding accounts being removed, lack of legitimacy (no whitepaper etc.), transparency, community development, or nodes - http://bitclout.com/
Cos.TV – Clearly removes videos and removes the evidence they removed them - https://cos.tv/ -
https://twitter.com/ScottCBusiness/status/1329894750833545224/photo/1
Brighteon - Rejected reasonable videos that YouTube allowed and yet markets itself as the pro-free speech platform - https://brighteon.com/
Theta – You can’t withdraw unless you’re a partner and even then there are restrictions. The expectation is that you’re earning cryptocurrency, not merchandise points. - https://support.theta.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360022635414-Can-I-transfer-TFuel-out-of-Theta-tv-
Have you used any blockchain platforms or free speech social platforms that haven’t followed through? Do you agree or disagree with anything I said? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Free-Speech-And-Decentralized-Platforms:3
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
I’ve noticed platforms that have a marketing narrative that they are a blockchain platform and that inherently makes people believe it’s more decentralized, secure, and censorship-resistant than legacy platforms but that’s not always the case. I’ve seen the same things for free speech platforms that are fine to reject and or censor content. All of this is to say that don’t be sold on a platform based on buzz words and actually verify that they are living up to the expectations you have going in.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
02:10 CosTv
06:15 Brighteon
11:10 Steem
12:38 Bitclout
13:26 SoMee
14:40 Uptrennd
15:15 Theta
Outro 16:05
Below are some examples to illustrate what I’m talking about:
Uptrennd – Wasn’t on a blockchain and thus when staff sold their tokens and resigned the platform was shut down and they gave everything over to Trodl.com - https://www.uptrennd.com/
SoMee – Can shut down your access to your funds at any time. (Been inaccessible for about 5+ months now) – https://somee.social/
My review of SoMee: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Somee:d
Steem – Bought out and colluded with exchanges by Justin Sun from Tron. They have the majority stake and thus control it entirely. They used this power to take funds right out of people’s accounts - https://steemit.com/
These are 4 videos I did to cover this whole situation last year:
https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Steem-Witnesses-Freeze-Steemit-Stake-To-Block-Tron:b
https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Steem-Vs-Hive-1:9
https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Steem-Witnesses-Verus-Justin-Sun-And-Tron:5
https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Steem-Is-Hardforking-To-Create-Hive-1:3
Bitclout – Not actually as decentralized as it seems regarding accounts being removed, lack of legitimacy (no whitepaper etc.), transparency, community development, or nodes - http://bitclout.com/
Cos.TV – Clearly removes videos and removes the evidence they removed them - https://cos.tv/ -
https://twitter.com/ScottCBusiness/status/1329894750833545224/photo/1
Brighteon - Rejected reasonable videos that YouTube allowed and yet markets itself as the pro-free speech platform - https://brighteon.com/
Theta – You can’t withdraw unless you’re a partner and even then there are restrictions. The expectation is that you’re earning cryptocurrency, not merchandise points. - https://support.theta.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360022635414-Can-I-transfer-TFuel-out-of-Theta-tv-
Have you used any blockchain platforms or free speech social platforms that haven’t followed through? Do you agree or disagree with anything I said? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Free-Speech-And-Decentralized-Platforms:3
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
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