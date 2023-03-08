Create New Account
Warning Go Slow And Low When Taking Turpentine!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 18 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM

Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5


Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html


Warning Go Slow And Low When Taking Turpentine!


Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a powerful detoxifying oil and a lot of people who have not taken it before and then start taking it for the first time tend to make the mistake of taking too much Turpentine too quickly which normally results in people getting very intense detox symptoms.


So due to this, I have made this video "Warning Go Slow And Low When Taking Turpentine!" to make you fully aware of why you should start with a super low dose of Turpentine, why you should increase your dose slowly over time, how much you should increase your dose by and why you should do all of this, etc.


If you want to learn fully about this make sure to watch this video "Warning Go Slow And Low When Taking Turpentine!" from start to finish.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


