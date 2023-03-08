Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM

Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5





Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Warning Go Slow And Low When Taking Turpentine!





Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a powerful detoxifying oil and a lot of people who have not taken it before and then start taking it for the first time tend to make the mistake of taking too much Turpentine too quickly which normally results in people getting very intense detox symptoms.





So due to this, I have made this video "Warning Go Slow And Low When Taking Turpentine!" to make you fully aware of why you should start with a super low dose of Turpentine, why you should increase your dose slowly over time, how much you should increase your dose by and why you should do all of this, etc.





If you want to learn fully about this make sure to watch this video "Warning Go Slow And Low When Taking Turpentine!" from start to finish.





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno