Scalar Wave is Destroying our Food and Water, Russia and Dollar 08/02/2022

While California battles it’s worst wildfire in years, Kentucky is struggling with floods. Is this because of Scalar Wave? We also take a look at the developing plans for the "Digital Dollar" and how Russia's Navy will soon receive Hypersonic Missiles that will allow to strike enemies with lightning speed. It can travel nine times the speed of light and nothing can shoot it down.





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