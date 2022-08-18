The beginning of the Founding of the Federal Reserve

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https://gnews.org/post/p19rt937c
08/15/2022 The financial crisis in 1907 made people realize that to be the leading industrialized country in the world, with a primitive financial system without a central banking system no longer played. The government needed a financial system that was on par with our industry and personal financial capability. That was to set up a reserve bank