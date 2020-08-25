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The truth about Global Warming
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317 views • August 25, 2020
Mark Levin interviews Dr. Patrick Michaels to get the real story on global warming. Explains how the models used are totally wrong. Very revealing. Please watch the video titled "Former IPCC Scientist Refutes New Climate Change Report" to hear a qualified peer review on the facts of Global Warming.
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