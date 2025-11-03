WARNING: POVERTY EPIDEMIC AHEAD! - Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates As 42M On SNAP Benefits

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the breaking news of the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates a quarter point despite claims that the economy is doing well.





Central banks generally wait until a crisis to lower interest rates in order to help mitigate a financial disaster, however the Fed and the Trump Administration claim that the economy is booming currently. People do not feel that at the grocery store with inflation and statistics clearly don't show it either.





42 million Americans are on SNAP Benefits and this is by design. The state needs an impoverished population in order to bring in bogus "solutions" that lead to further control. It's a prerequisite. 42 million is a massive number and we can thank money printing and massive levels of regulations but that barely scratches the surface. In reality, 42 million is just the number of people who qualified and also doesn't count the millions of impoverished attempting to scrape along in slum like conditions.





While the welfare system is meant as an early precursor to the technocratic government control system where you own nothing and you do as you're told, pulling the rug out during the government shutdown can only be an orchestrated attempt at causing an uprising while demoralizing the public. This is the kind of thing the state does before offering a dangerous solution.





Countless economists are warning of an imminent crisis. The banks are not properly insured and their cash to deposit ratios are below bankruptcy levels. 63 central banks signed on to Basel 3 which allows banks to bail-in your deposits. Derivative exposures are massive.





Meanwhile, a sure sign of a crisis to come is the freight industry which is in a technical recession.





While this sounds scary to many (and to be clear you should not be dependent on your money in the bank), there are real world solutions that will insure your wealth.





While there is no sure way to entirely avoid the system being built before us nor the collapse of the old system, there sure ways to protect yourself and prepare. Gold and silver are just two examples versus the fiat system. It should be taken seriously.





Mark Gonzales breaks much of this down.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025