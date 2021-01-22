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Simulación Dark Winter (Invierno oscuro ) vs Evento 201 - por Heiko Schöning
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2225 views • January 22, 2021
El Dr. Heiko Schöning, vicepresidente de la Alianza Mundial por la Libertad, nos habla acerca de Dark Winter (Invierno Oscuro).
Video original:
https://youtu.be/obNiPVWzkTI
Subtitulado por CounterProgaganda2020
Video original:
https://youtu.be/obNiPVWzkTI
Subtitulado por CounterProgaganda2020
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