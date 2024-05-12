Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Christians Must Obey Yahweh's Law Pt 14
channel image
Glenwood Sabbath Assembly
8 Subscribers
7 views
Published Yesterday

There are 2 ditches along the Road to Eternal Life and ruling in the Kingdom: All Law and No Law. Orthodox Judaism occupies the first ditch and Protestantism & Catholicism the second. To receive Eternal Life is not either/or. It is both.

Keywords
sabbathobeyobedienceten commandments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket