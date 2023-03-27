Create New Account
WATCH THE WATER UPDATE! - HERE IS WHERE THEY GOT THE TOXINS TO PUT IN THE WATER - WEF LECTURE MANDE HOLFORD
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published Yesterday |

THE WEF LOVE CRATE SNAKES - SCORPIONS - VENOMS OF NATURE

THE QUESTION IS HOW THESE FOUND THERE WAY INTO PEOPLES POO AND URINE WHO DIED OF SO CALLED COVID19???? THE WEF KNOW HOW! AND THE WHO WHO ARE ALL IN ON THE BIO WEAPON WAR ON HUMANITY TO CONTROL THERE VERY BEINGS AS WELL AS THERE MONEY AND RIGHTS OF TRAVEL - THE NEW NAZIS WORLD ORDER NOT A MULTI POLAR WORLD ORDER - THERE ALL HIGH ON COKE WHILE TAKING ORDERS FROM RICH PSYCHOS , BAILING OUT THE BANKS IS JUST ROBBING WE THE PEOPLE ONCE AGAIN BUT ONCE TO OFTEN! TIME TO TAKE BACK YOUR WORLD YOU ARE SOMEBODY AND YOU ALL HAVE A SAY - SAY IT NOW!

