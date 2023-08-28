Create New Account
TUCKER ON TWITTER : EPISODE 9 - THE ANDREW TATE INTERVIEW | TUCKER CARLSON
Published Yesterday

In this exclusive interview, Tucker Carlson flew to Romania to do an extended one-on-one interview with Andrew Tate. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are currently under house arrest by the Romanian State charged under the allegation of 'human trafficking' across international state borders.

newsalex jonesinfowarspoliticsdeep statetuckertucker carlsonwar roomowen shroyerconspiracynew world orderoligarchyswampandrew tatetate

