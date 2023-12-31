Create New Account
The child Jesus in the Diary of St. Faustina - Marian Teaching
Marian Teaching, Fr. Anthony Gramlich


Streamed live Dec 30, 2023


Join Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC, as he presents the presence and meaning of the child Jesus contained in the Diary of St. Faustina.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWXpH-9V88A

jesuschristiancatholicchilddiarymeaningpresencest faustinafr anthony gramlichmarian teaching

