shroud of turin

scripture used here :

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John 20:7

And G2532 the G3588 napkin, G4676 that G3739 was G2258 about G1909 his G846 head, G2776 not G3756 lying G2749 with G3326 the G3588 linen clothes, G3608 but G235 wrapped together G1794 in G1519 a G1520 place G5117 by itself. G5565



John 11:44

And G2532 he that was dead G2348 came forth, G1831 bound G1210 hand G5495 and G2532 foot G4228 with graveclothes: G2750 and G2532 his G846 face G3799 was bound about G4019 with a napkin. G4676 Jesus G2424 saith G3004 unto them, G846 Loose G3089 him, G846 and G2532 let G863 him go. G5217



Exodus 20:4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth:

Exodus 20:5 Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me;