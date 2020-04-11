BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

shroud of turin
WAKE UP
WAKE UP
969 followers
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • April 11, 2020
scripture used here :
---------------------------------
John 20:7
And G2532  the G3588  napkin, G4676  that G3739  was G2258  about G1909  his G846  head, G2776  not G3756  lying G2749  with G3326  the G3588  linen clothes, G3608  but G235  wrapped together G1794  in G1519  a G1520  place G5117  by itself. G5565 

John 11:44
And G2532  he that was dead G2348  came forth, G1831  bound G1210  hand G5495  and G2532  foot G4228  with graveclothes: G2750  and G2532  his G846  face G3799  was bound about G4019  with a napkin. G4676  Jesus G2424  saith G3004  unto them, G846  Loose G3089  him, G846  and G2532  let G863  him go. G5217 

Exodus 20:4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth:
Exodus 20:5 Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me;
Keywords
resurrectionworshipfalse idolsshroud of turinfalse idol
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Garrison Vance
Alabama Sued Over App Store Age Verification Law

Alabama Sued Over App Store Age Verification Law

Chase Codewell
Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Cassie B.
New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

Sterling Ashworth
Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Cassie B.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy