Jill Biden Unannounced Visit to Ukraine does not meet the smell test.

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If Russia owns the airspace in Ukraine, and they do, then how did she get permission to fly into UKRAINE?? Mostly likely this is just as fake as the white house press room stage.
Why would the “First Lady” be visiting a war zone on Mother’s Day? Making sure those billions of dollars from the American taxpayers are laundered to the right places?