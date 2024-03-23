Create New Account
The Road of The Dead
HolisticGreen
Published 17 hours ago

Just when I think I’ve seen it all, more shocking information surfaces.   

What Israel is doing in Gaza pushes the envelope of Evil further than I ever thought possible.   No fiction about what the Nazis did can ever match the barbarism I have witnessed Israelis commit!


Prepare yourself before you watch this, for once exposed to this info, you will never forget it!   


