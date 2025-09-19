One of the Most Wanted Men in Europe explains the Crisis - CEO Oceans Integrity Group – Kieran Kelly

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Captain Kieran Kelly, CEO of Ocean Integrity Group, returns to the show to lay out what he’s seeing across Europe — and why the situation may be far worse than most Americans realize. He discusses his home country of Ireland and why cities are falling one by one. He explains how the political dynamics in England could accelerate the collapse of Ireland, and describes how large migration flows and policy choices abroad could quickly create spillover effects for the United States. This is a wide-ranging, on-the-record account from someone who has a unique global perspective from his years of working with high level government and business executives worldwide. You can follow Kieran Kelly at CaptainKieranKelly on Facebook and on LinkedIn

