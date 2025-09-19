© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the Most Wanted Men in Europe explains the Crisis - CEO Oceans Integrity Group – Kieran Kelly
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • 1 day ago
Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin
*
USE CODE "SARAH" to save 10% on all Peptides:
*
See the peptide guide for the most effective weight loss and muscle preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight
*
Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLP-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J
*
Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%
*
Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%
*
Captain Kieran Kelly, CEO of Ocean Integrity Group, returns to the show to lay out what he’s seeing across Europe — and why the situation may be far worse than most Americans realize. He discusses his home country of Ireland and why cities are falling one by one. He explains how the political dynamics in England could accelerate the collapse of Ireland, and describes how large migration flows and policy choices abroad could quickly create spillover effects for the United States. This is a wide-ranging, on-the-record account from someone who has a unique global perspective from his years of working with high level government and business executives worldwide. You can follow Kieran Kelly at CaptainKieranKelly on Facebook and on LinkedIn
*
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
*
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
*
USE CODE "SARAH" to save 10% on all Peptides:
*
See the peptide guide for the most effective weight loss and muscle preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight
*
Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLP-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J
*
Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%
*
Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%
*
Captain Kieran Kelly, CEO of Ocean Integrity Group, returns to the show to lay out what he’s seeing across Europe — and why the situation may be far worse than most Americans realize. He discusses his home country of Ireland and why cities are falling one by one. He explains how the political dynamics in England could accelerate the collapse of Ireland, and describes how large migration flows and policy choices abroad could quickly create spillover effects for the United States. This is a wide-ranging, on-the-record account from someone who has a unique global perspective from his years of working with high level government and business executives worldwide. You can follow Kieran Kelly at CaptainKieranKelly on Facebook and on LinkedIn
*
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
*
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.