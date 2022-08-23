Declaration of Freedom- with Paul Chek

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Paul Chek founder of the Chek Institute, joins Jim Gale and a panel of amazing speakers and highly conscious leaders to creatively catalyze an intentional shift in humanity. Paul discusses the last 4 doctors you will ever need; movement, diet, happiness, and quiet.
Food Forest Abundance brought together a powerful group of highly conscious leaders to creatively catalyze an intentional shift in humanity. This was livestreamed on July 4th 2022.
To view the Declaration of Freedom livestream: https://unitelive.earth/s/bG3lei