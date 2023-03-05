"Get your HANDS OFF our liberty" - Senator fires back at W.H.O. power grab

"Last week we told you about a treaty that President Biden is working on to give the World Health Organization an extraordinary amount of powers during a pandemic called the CA+. Now Republican Senators introduced a bill to prevent the President from doing this without congressional approval. The “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act” would require a supermajority vote in the Senate before the President can hand over this power to the WHO.

Senator Johnson introduced a bill like this last year and it was sent to the Committee on Foreign Relations where it has languished. Will this one do any better? "

