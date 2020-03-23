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TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ INC. March 22, Political Pandemic!? 1st hour.
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51 views • March 23, 2020
With the WHO Director errantly mis-stating the Corona severity by ~100 fold to create a World Pandemic, the world has gone bonkers over a created by oligarchs to usher in the NWO .. .?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIa0Yc-vdz4&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3C7Sd5kHuUBBIJe4JpPi7q3B7HaeszbMr_0ve7EOuJSlZax4AdYnz928A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIa0Yc-vdz4&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3C7Sd5kHuUBBIJe4JpPi7q3B7HaeszbMr_0ve7EOuJSlZax4AdYnz928A
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