The Israelis have no respect for the UN, George Galloway, Richard Medhurst: INTERVIEW (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-
https://youtu.be/8_TGhZBEk2w?si=kC2a57hdhWvud9O-
27 Oct 2023 #Israel #Gaza
INTERVIEW: The people that witness Israel’s crimes, like journalists, UN workers and medics, they just kill them
Follow MOATS on YouTube #Israel #Gaza @RichardMedhurst
Transcript
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.