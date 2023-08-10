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Brian Ruhe Comments on Dr. Karla Turner's Views on ETs - Part 2
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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24 views • August 10, 2023

I comment on, then copy the video, "Dr Karla Turner - Lecture at MUFON Convention (1994)"

At the end of her talk Karla said this is the 25th anniversary of MUFON and we should look ahead at trying to understand alien abduction and who these beings are and why they are here.

See this website on Karla:
https://www.zersetzung.org/kt-articles/elf-infested-spaces-researcher-reviewed

excerpt:
Q) During your July Austin MUFON conference you mentioned your speculations about the connection of UFO encounters to the 60's counter culture-could you explain this more?
A) The 60s! Yes, I think that the psychedelics and more especially marijuana (given that our brains have a built-in receptor for its active ingredient) did introduce a lot of our generation and those following to new perceptions that might very well be serving us now in a beneficial manner. Whether this introduction was by design or by the chances of history, I don’t know, although I wouldn’t rule out the ‘design’ question. It could even be that these drugs sparked a transformational move in our evolution, at least in our psychic evolution, and that this transformation will bring into play new abilities. As if we suddenly had the optical capacity to perceive additional spectra, we may now be coming into a time when we can perceive additional energies of various sorts which were previously unnoticed. I haven’t developed these thoughts in any formal way yet, but instinctively I’ve felt this for years, ever since the first time a statement popped into my head back in the early 70s: "After us, the mutants."

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Keywords
ufoetsbrian ruheabductiongrey alienskarla turner
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