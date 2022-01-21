© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Addressing Arizona Election Issues! Daniel Wood N Michael Schafer. W MAAP REAL
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • January 21, 2022
Candidate for Senate Daniel Wood n Businessman Michael Schafer. Interview regarding our constitution and the method at our citizens disposal and what our founding fathers intended and our giving liberty rights from god.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Host George Nemeh
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.