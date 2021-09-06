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UK COLUMN NEWS - 6TH SEPTEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK COLUMN NEWS - 6TH SEPTEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mXFDxvMVhRuS/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:25 - Vaccinating Children Regardless Of the Science
Sources:
************
BBC Article 001: - https://archive.is/ICvno
BBC Article 002: - https://archive.is/e7gFB
Reuters Article: https://reut.rs/3h6TkP3
JVCI Statement: - https://bit.ly/2WYBTt6
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/38LT03K
BMJ Statement: - https://bit.ly/3l1JRcO
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/xgMXn
NHS Document: - https://bit.ly/3DVHT6K
20:51 - Nurses Speak Out
26:17 - Israel's Failed Vaccination Policy Promoted By Religious Leaders
Sources:
**************
ToI Article 001: - https://bit.ly/38R3eQ5
ToI Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3yOh28E
39:27 - UK Column Viewer Receives Passport Offer Despite Being Unvaccinated
40:00 - French Protests
Sources:
************
FP Tweet: - https://twitter.com/f_philippot/status/1434133974654373894
42:13 - Campaign Against COVID Passports
Sources:
**************
BBW Campaign: - https://bit.ly/3zSdeEJ
45:24 - Clueless Military Leadership
Sources:
***************
PTV Article: - https://bit.ly/3kXKhkr
56:20 - BBC Caught Out In Syria Lies
Sources
***************
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/oAGB4
BBC Statement: - https://bbc.in/2WZbbQw
01:04:05 - Mainstream Media Trust Evaporates - The Solution Is More Propaganda
Sources:
***************
Axios Article: - https://bit.ly/3l1RIqL
Trust Project: - https://thetrustproject.org/
RS Tweet: - https://twitter.com/RollingStone/status/1433922442850930696
RS Article: - https://archive.is/H4cTc
DC Tweet: - https://twitter.com/DavidBCollum/status/1433997592254468097
Hospital Statement: - https://twitter.com/AJKayWriter/status/1434312918955266051/photo/1
01:11:03 - The Disappearing Highstreet
Sources:
**************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/JZMyO
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mXFDxvMVhRuS/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:25 - Vaccinating Children Regardless Of the Science
Sources:
************
BBC Article 001: - https://archive.is/ICvno
BBC Article 002: - https://archive.is/e7gFB
Reuters Article: https://reut.rs/3h6TkP3
JVCI Statement: - https://bit.ly/2WYBTt6
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/38LT03K
BMJ Statement: - https://bit.ly/3l1JRcO
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/xgMXn
NHS Document: - https://bit.ly/3DVHT6K
20:51 - Nurses Speak Out
26:17 - Israel's Failed Vaccination Policy Promoted By Religious Leaders
Sources:
**************
ToI Article 001: - https://bit.ly/38R3eQ5
ToI Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3yOh28E
39:27 - UK Column Viewer Receives Passport Offer Despite Being Unvaccinated
40:00 - French Protests
Sources:
************
FP Tweet: - https://twitter.com/f_philippot/status/1434133974654373894
42:13 - Campaign Against COVID Passports
Sources:
**************
BBW Campaign: - https://bit.ly/3zSdeEJ
45:24 - Clueless Military Leadership
Sources:
***************
PTV Article: - https://bit.ly/3kXKhkr
56:20 - BBC Caught Out In Syria Lies
Sources
***************
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/oAGB4
BBC Statement: - https://bbc.in/2WZbbQw
01:04:05 - Mainstream Media Trust Evaporates - The Solution Is More Propaganda
Sources:
***************
Axios Article: - https://bit.ly/3l1RIqL
Trust Project: - https://thetrustproject.org/
RS Tweet: - https://twitter.com/RollingStone/status/1433922442850930696
RS Article: - https://archive.is/H4cTc
DC Tweet: - https://twitter.com/DavidBCollum/status/1433997592254468097
Hospital Statement: - https://twitter.com/AJKayWriter/status/1434312918955266051/photo/1
01:11:03 - The Disappearing Highstreet
Sources:
**************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/JZMyO
Keywords
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