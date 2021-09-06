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UK COLUMN NEWS - 6TH SEPTEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK COLUMN NEWS - 6TH SEPTEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mXFDxvMVhRuS/

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:25 - Vaccinating Children Regardless Of the Science

Sources:
************

BBC Article 001: - https://archive.is/ICvno

BBC Article 002: - https://archive.is/e7gFB

Reuters Article: https://reut.rs/3h6TkP3

JVCI Statement: - https://bit.ly/2WYBTt6

Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/38LT03K

BMJ Statement: - https://bit.ly/3l1JRcO

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/xgMXn

NHS Document: - https://bit.ly/3DVHT6K



20:51 - Nurses Speak Out



26:17 - Israel's Failed Vaccination Policy Promoted By Religious Leaders

Sources:
**************

ToI Article 001: - https://bit.ly/38R3eQ5

ToI Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3yOh28E




39:27 - UK Column Viewer Receives Passport Offer Despite Being Unvaccinated



40:00 - French Protests

Sources:
************

FP Tweet: - https://twitter.com/f_philippot/status/1434133974654373894




42:13 - Campaign Against COVID Passports

Sources:
**************

BBW Campaign: - https://bit.ly/3zSdeEJ




45:24 - Clueless Military Leadership

Sources:
***************

PTV Article: - https://bit.ly/3kXKhkr




56:20 - BBC Caught Out In Syria Lies

Sources
***************

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/oAGB4

BBC Statement: - https://bbc.in/2WZbbQw




01:04:05 - Mainstream Media Trust Evaporates - The Solution Is More Propaganda

Sources:
***************

Axios Article: - https://bit.ly/3l1RIqL

Trust Project: - https://thetrustproject.org/

RS Tweet: - https://twitter.com/RollingStone/status/1433922442850930696

RS Article: - https://archive.is/H4cTc

DC Tweet: - https://twitter.com/DavidBCollum/status/1433997592254468097

Hospital Statement: - https://twitter.com/AJKayWriter/status/1434312918955266051/photo/1




01:11:03 - The Disappearing Highstreet

Sources:
**************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/JZMyO
Keywords
childrenvaccinebbcafghanistansyriaparental consentinformed consentbill gatesmhranhsvanessa beeleysmearadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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