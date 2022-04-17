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WOMEN PASTORS Pt.1 Creation & Family
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53 views • April 17, 2022
What does scripture teach on the ordination of women pastors? Is God's word relevant for us today? There are four pillars the LORD has ordained : Creation, Family, Government and the Church. This lesson covers creation and family. May the LORD open our eyes.
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