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The Grocery Guy Who NEVER Made You Wear A Mask And SUCCEEDED!
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21 views • March 20, 2021
Meet William Fehr, the grocer who never made anyone wear a mask and his company is flourishing!
He is not afraid of any bylaw officer and has thrown them out of his shop and will do so again and again!
Visit him online and JWFoods.com!
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
He is not afraid of any bylaw officer and has thrown them out of his shop and will do so again and again!
Visit him online and JWFoods.com!
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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