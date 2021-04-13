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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl. Zmiany religijne. New Age.
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29104 views • April 13, 2021
Zapraszamy do zapoznania się z kolejnym odcinkiem audycji w której omawiamy zmiany religijne jakie są wprowadzane w życie przez globalistyczny establishment. W tej audycji śledzimy rozwój Nowej Ery w kontekście książki Constance Cumbey „Ukryte zagrożenia tęczy”. Poniżej zamieszczamy link do dodatkowych materiałów na naszej stronie.
LINK: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/audycje/audycja_prisonplanetpl,p1985081677
LINK: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/audycje/audycja_prisonplanetpl,p1985081677
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