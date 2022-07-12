Starvation: The Mass Murder Long Game Bill Gates Buys Over 250 Thousand Acres Of Farm Land

With Bill Gates buying up some of the most essential farmland that America has, We need a BACKUP plan!

Clayton Llewelyn joins to tell us about what will happen if the Globalists take full control of agriculture!

We MUST fight back before we STARVE!

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Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

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