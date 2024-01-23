Create New Account
Riccardo Bosi: Advice
Son of the Republic
WATCH: The Heroes’ Journey — Interview With Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes

* Deep pain and regret is coming.

* Be compassionate and patient.

* Whatever time you have left, use it wisely.

* Take responsibility for what you did.

* Then let go and move forward.


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (23 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v48mme3-australiaone-party-the-green-room-23-january-2024.html

Keywords
freedomlibertyawakeningself-reliancewisdomwwg1wgaliberationnationalismpreparednesspainsovereigntypopulismresponsibilitypatriotismleadershipaccountabilitycompassionregretpreparationpatiencereadinessncswicaustralia onericcardo bosijan halper-hayes

