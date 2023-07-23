One of the Largest Attacks! Why Would Russia Use Coastal Defense Systems to Strike Ukraine?

Recently, The latest Russian missile barrage against the southern Ukrainian port cities of Odessa and Mykolaiv has marked one of the largest such attacks in months. The attacks came a day after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, a move that upset agricultural markets and saw the price of wheat, corn and other food commodities spike. Latest strikes differed from earlier attacks, though, by including a larger number of Oniks cruise missiles from Bastion-P coastal defense systems

