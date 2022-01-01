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Freelancer Serving NHS Staff With Notice Of Liability For False Positives Caused By PCR Test And Being Complicit In Medical Fraud
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104 views • January 01, 2022
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NHS Staff Served With Notice Of Liability Are Confronted In Being Complicit In Medical Fraud Around PCR Tests Resulting in 97 Percent False Positives
A freelance independent Journalist, Kate Richards Speaks to a hospital press office in relation to the PCR test, and are notified that a notice of liability In being complicit In medical fraud will be served.
NHS STAFF SERVED WITH NOTICE OF LIABILITY ARE CONFRONTED IN BEING COMPLICIT IN MEDICAL FRAUD
NHS Staff Served With Notice Of Liability Are Confronted In Being Complicit In Medical Fraud Around PCR Tests Resulting in 97 Percent False Positives
A freelance independent Journalist, Kate Richards Speaks to a hospital press office in relation to the PCR test, and are notified that a notice of liability In being complicit In medical fraud will be served.
NHS STAFF SERVED WITH NOTICE OF LIABILITY ARE CONFRONTED IN BEING COMPLICIT IN MEDICAL FRAUD
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