Joe Pags: Unprecedented Attacks on the SCOTUS -- Why Now?
Mike Davis is the Founder/President of the Article 3 Project. We're seeing attacks on Supreme Court justices like never before. Why? From hit-piece articles to attempted assassinations. Why now?
https://article3project.org/
source:
https://rumble.com/v2l196c-unprecedented-attacks-on-the-scotus-why-now.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=12
