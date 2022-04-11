MUST SEE****JUDAH AT SEA****

No matter what nationality or race you are Christ died for the sins of all mankind 'NOT' just the True Tribes of Israel. Whosoever will call upon his name shall be saved.



Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.



Romans 11:18-36, Gentiles do not boast (exalt yourselves) against the natural branches which is the True Children of Israel because if you do The Most High will remove you too. We are to all be humble and meek before The Most High, Christ and with each other building together towards the Kingdom of Heaven in The True Doctrine of Christ. We are all held accountable before him regardless if you are Hebrew or Gentile. He is no 'Respecter of Persons' Acts 10:34-35.



Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew (Judah, Hebrew Israelites) first, and also to the Greek (Gentiles, Non Israelites).



Hebrews 7:14

For it is evident that our Lord sprang out of Juda; of which tribe Moses spake nothing concerning priesthood.



Turn to Christ Yashaya while there is still time. Acts 2:38. Blessings:))) Shalawam (Peace).