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Protecting Our Children
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40 views • May 26, 2022
[Bidan]'s Gun Control Agenda
* 19 children, 2 teachers killed in TX massacre.
* The left wasted no time politicizing this.
* [Bidan] completely missed the moment and lurched into partisan warfare.
* He’s not telling the truth; banning ‘assault weapons’ had no impact on mass shootings.
* This is the same old argument Dems make every time.
* In their minds, the only way to stop evil psychopaths from committing crimes is to take away constitutional rights from law-abiding Americans.
* In other words, ‘just do something’.
* We need to start making changes that will actually make a difference:
1. Harden our schools.
2. Get to the bottom of the mental health crisis in schools.
3. Pay closer attention to what’s happening outside of school, i.e. social media.
4. The community has to get more involved.
5. Start institutionalizing people with psychiatric holds.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306820187112
* 19 children, 2 teachers killed in TX massacre.
* The left wasted no time politicizing this.
* [Bidan] completely missed the moment and lurched into partisan warfare.
* He’s not telling the truth; banning ‘assault weapons’ had no impact on mass shootings.
* This is the same old argument Dems make every time.
* In their minds, the only way to stop evil psychopaths from committing crimes is to take away constitutional rights from law-abiding Americans.
* In other words, ‘just do something’.
* We need to start making changes that will actually make a difference:
1. Harden our schools.
2. Get to the bottom of the mental health crisis in schools.
3. Pay closer attention to what’s happening outside of school, i.e. social media.
4. The community has to get more involved.
5. Start institutionalizing people with psychiatric holds.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306820187112
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