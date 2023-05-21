Welcome To Proverbs Club.Blameless Lives Of The Righteous.
Proverbs 20:7 (NIV).
7) The righteous lead blameless lives;
blessed are their children after them.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Narrow Path sharpens the Righteous.
Their children enjoy the fruits of their progress.
