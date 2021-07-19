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Sean Hibbeler: 'Level - The Truth is Hard to Swallow' Documentary [22.04.2021]
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95 views • July 19, 2021
April 22 #Earthday - The First Flat Earth Documentary.
The First Flat Earth Documentary covers the basic understanding of our true cosmology and the heavy censorship involved on discovering this truth. Join the Level crew as they expose NASA and others in this awakening film.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14433246/
Release date: April 22, 2021 (United States)
Country of origin: United States
http://www.levelthefilm.com/ - https://hibbelerproductions.com/
https://twitter.com/hibbelerpro
https://www.facebook.com/HibbelerPro/
Source:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Level+Documentary+2021&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Level+Documentary+2021&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Level+Documentary+2021
https://youtu.be/LYtAXx-ff30
https://youtu.be/Gyhd3Akvtfs
The First Flat Earth Documentary covers the basic understanding of our true cosmology and the heavy censorship involved on discovering this truth. Join the Level crew as they expose NASA and others in this awakening film.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14433246/
Release date: April 22, 2021 (United States)
Country of origin: United States
http://www.levelthefilm.com/ - https://hibbelerproductions.com/
https://twitter.com/hibbelerpro
https://www.facebook.com/HibbelerPro/
Source:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Level+Documentary+2021&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Level+Documentary+2021&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Level+Documentary+2021
https://youtu.be/LYtAXx-ff30
https://youtu.be/Gyhd3Akvtfs
Keywords
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