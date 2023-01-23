https://gettr.com/post/p23pw5y6b34 2023.01.03 In the absence of other medications, be sure to keep azithromycin, which is an effective antibiotic for lower respiratory tract infections, and artemisia annua derivatives can also inhibit viral replication when symptoms appear early. Early prevention is more important than treatment, so please share the treatment plan with your loved ones.

在没有其他药物的情况下，务必保有 阿奇霉素，它是可有效治疗下呼吸道感染的抗生素，而青蒿衍生物也能在早期出现症状时抵抗病毒复制，早期预防重于治疗，请大家将治疗方案分享给你们所爱的人。