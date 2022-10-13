Welcome To Proverbs Club.Establishing Your Base.
Proverbs 12:3 (NIV).
3) No one can be established through wickedness,
but the righteous cannot be uprooted.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous build their house upon the Rock, Jesus.
The Wicked have no foundation.
