Establishing Your Base - Proverbs 12:3

Proverbs 12:3 (NIV).

3) No one can be established through wickedness,

but the righteous cannot be uprooted.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Righteous build their house upon the Rock, Jesus.

The Wicked have no foundation.

