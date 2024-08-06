China Unveils PD-2900 Long Range Kamikaze UAV.

➡️ The drone has a range of 2500 km and a flight time of 12 hours with a speed up to 200 km/h.

➡️ It is noted “ Large-sized kamikaze UAVs have become a cheap alternative to cruise missiles thanks to the availability of most of the components or platforms on even the civilian market.”



