Putin at the Security Council - Martial law is being introduced in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. 101922

Putin at the Security Council:
"Martial law is being introduced in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. In order to ensure security, the heads of regions will be given additional powers.
The entire system of state administration is engaged in the solution of the problems of the SMO. The government should prepare a draft presidential decree on the establishment of a special coordinating council.
Our soldiers must be provided with everything they need - from barracks and equipment to food and medical care. An order was signed on strict observance of the established terms and amounts of payments - at least 195 thousand rubles per calendar month."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.