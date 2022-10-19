Putin at the Security Council - Martial law is being introduced in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. 101922

Putin at the Security Council:

"Martial law is being introduced in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. In order to ensure security, the heads of regions will be given additional powers.

The entire system of state administration is engaged in the solution of the problems of the SMO. The government should prepare a draft presidential decree on the establishment of a special coordinating council.

Our soldiers must be provided with everything they need - from barracks and equipment to food and medical care. An order was signed on strict observance of the established terms and amounts of payments - at least 195 thousand rubles per calendar month."