Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cruise missile and a jar of cucumbers: Ukrainian fairy tales for idiots
62 views
channel image
UA2.news
Published a day ago |

The First Lady of Ukraine, Elena Zelenskaya, tells how a Ukrainian woman shot down a cruise missile with a jar of cucumbers.

Who do they think we are?

Keywords
ukrainezelenskyyukrainians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket