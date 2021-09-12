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Violent Crime Rates are Soaring in Cities Controlled by Democrats
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30 views • September 12, 2021
Crime is out of Control in Chicago and Other Cities with Democrat Mayors. Democrats Want to Defund Police Even Though Crime is Skyrocketing. These High Crime Rates are Driving Police Officers to Leave Force or Retire! Due to the Crime and Other Problems, Americans are Leaving Blue States. The High Crime is one of the Reasons Democrats Will Lose Big Time in Midterms!
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