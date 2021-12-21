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Trucker warns the vaccine requirements for Canada/USA border crossings will result in at least 15% of big rigs being parked.
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60 views • December 21, 2021
Trucker warns the vaccine requirements for Canada/USA border crossings will result in at least 15% of big rigs being parked.
This is deliberate sabotage of the #SupplyChain and WILL be felt by folks in Canada and USA: empty shelves, food prices, lack of supplies for industry to function, lack of seeds/fertilizer for agriculture, and so on.
This is how civilization ends. Not, perhaps, with a bang, but instead a cascading series of failures and degeneracy …
This is deliberate sabotage of the #SupplyChain and WILL be felt by folks in Canada and USA: empty shelves, food prices, lack of supplies for industry to function, lack of seeds/fertilizer for agriculture, and so on.
This is how civilization ends. Not, perhaps, with a bang, but instead a cascading series of failures and degeneracy …
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