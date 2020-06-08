Gates & Military Funded Mosquito Vaccine Delivery + Gates Backed Company To Release GM Mosquitoes

Spiro SkourasJust in case 2020 wasn't crazy enough, the Environmental Protection Agency recently announced rolled back regulations for companies due to the coronavirus outbreak paving the way for companies to skirt environmental laws and regulations during this declared crisis.So it should come as no surprise that Oxitec, a biotech company funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is moving forward with a failed 2018 agenda to release genetically modified mosquitoes into Florida and Texas.In times of crisis and rolled back regulation, we must ask the question, who is ensuring public safety? This report also explores research funded by the Gates foundation in addition to the DoD and the NIH into mosquito delivered vaccines.Genetically modified mosquitoes could be released in Florida and Texas beginning this summerGates Foundation Oxitec GrantGates Foundation and Oxitec Fight Malaria with Genetically-Modified MosquitoesGates Foundation Awards $4.1 Million for Mosquito EngineeringMosquitoes are the new syringe? Seattle lab nibbles at malaria vaccineResearchers Turn Mosquitoes Into Flying VaccinatorsUS Army & Gates Study Immunization Via Mosquito Bite With Radiation-attenuated Sporozoites (IMRAS)Who is the biggest killer on the planet?EPA suspends enforcement of environmental laws amid coronavirusBill Gates hits out at anti-vaxxers over coronavirus misinformationBill Gates says mosquitoes scare him more than sharks