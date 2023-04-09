The Next Covid Lie Is Exposed‼️



Christine Anderson, MdEP

3 Apr 2023 BRÜSSEL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvQTuyi6dKo&ab_channel=ChristineAnderson%2CMdEP

The next C-19 fake narrative is exposed‼️

At the recent meeting of the official EU COVID Special Committee, I questioned the EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, and the Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Emer Cooke. Many of my questions were dodged as usual, but it was repeatedly claimed that over 20 million lives have been saved by COVID "vaccines". When I asked for evidence backing this claim and referred to Ms. Cooke's contacts with the EFPIA - a major lobbying organization of European pharmaceutical manufacturers, she suddenly went into a massive stutter. (Memories of last year's questioning of AstraZeneca's vice director immediately came to my mind ➡️ • Deputies are fed ... ). In the end, Ms. Cooke finally buckled and admitted: "The 20 million lives saved came from ALL (‼️) vaccines, not just C19 mRNA vaccines!"

This blows the lid off the next Corona lie.





Be sure to watch the video to the end! It's worth it!



Kind regards,



Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP (AfD)



