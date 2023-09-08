Richard #Burdick's #Horn #Quartet No. 42, Op. 308 No.42 - tuned to 280 Hz. #iching

This piece is part of a set which is an I Ching Cycle. These sets are 64 little pieces or steps that cycle through an octave of sound from F to F with 64 unique tonics. If we start the reckoning of the vibration at F = 344 hertz, each step is about 4 hertz higher
For more information see the I Ching Cycles page:
https://www.i-ching-music.com/compositions-ICcycles.html
