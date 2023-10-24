Matt Gaetz | Kevin McCarthy is beholden to the lobbyists & special interests

Kevin McCarthy said the quiet part out loud:
In his mind, the central quality of a candidate for Speaker of the House is what they will do for the lobbyists and special interests “across the street” from Congressional office buildings.
What an off-putting and debasing way to evaluate leadership.
https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1716550885277368403?s=20
