Matt Gaetz | Kevin McCarthy is beholden to the lobbyists & special interests
Published Tuesday

Kevin McCarthy said the quiet part out loud:

In his mind, the central quality of a candidate for Speaker of the House is what they will do for the lobbyists and special interests “across the street” from Congressional office buildings.

What an off-putting and debasing way to evaluate leadership.


https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1716550885277368403?s=20

matt gaetzcongresslobbyistsrinosmccarthyspecial interestshouse speaker votedeep state actors

