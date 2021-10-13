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Australian Defence Force whistleblower David McBride may face 50 years in prison
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70 views • October 13, 2021
David McBride is an Australian whistleblower. In 2011 and 2013, he served in Afghanistan as a military lawyer to the Royal Australian Regiment and Australian Special Forces.
Over two deployments, he became increasingly concerned that the war was dictated by politics rather than the best interests of Australians and Australian soldiers.
David McBride made information on war crimes committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan available to the ABC.
This followed Formal complaints David McBride had made internally in 2014 that were dismissed by members of the Australian Defence Force.
As a footnote, in June of 2019, the federal police raided the offices of the ABC because David McBride had released information, which, as we know was broadcast by the ABC.
The warrant according to one news source, allowed police to "add, copy, delete, or alter" any material they wanted to alter on the ABC's computers.
If convicted of the charges made against him, David McBride faces many years in prison.
Asia Pacific Today. October 13, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week on our website.
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Over two deployments, he became increasingly concerned that the war was dictated by politics rather than the best interests of Australians and Australian soldiers.
David McBride made information on war crimes committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan available to the ABC.
This followed Formal complaints David McBride had made internally in 2014 that were dismissed by members of the Australian Defence Force.
As a footnote, in June of 2019, the federal police raided the offices of the ABC because David McBride had released information, which, as we know was broadcast by the ABC.
The warrant according to one news source, allowed police to "add, copy, delete, or alter" any material they wanted to alter on the ABC's computers.
If convicted of the charges made against him, David McBride faces many years in prison.
Asia Pacific Today. October 13, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week on our website.
And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv
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