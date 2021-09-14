Doctor Wants to be Scary to the Public - "If you don’t Get Vaccinated, you Know you’re Going to Die"

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In the recording, Mary Rudyk, MD tells Director of Marketing Carolyn Fisher and another hospital employee that she wants the hospitals to become more “scary to the public” by inflating the number of Covid-19 patients, and by using messaging that falsely tells individuals “If you don’t get vaccinated, you know you’re going to die.”
Mary Rudyk contact number:
https://www.healthgrades.com/physician/dr-mary-rudyk-xmjvc
Mirrored - Truth Videos 1984