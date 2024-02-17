Create New Account
James O-Keefe Goes Undercover As Gay Man Of Steel |EP211
The Big Mig
Published 21 hours ago

THE BIG MIG SHOW

JANUARY 31, 2024

EPISODE 211 – 7PM


Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can't say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President Joe Biden mental decline

Biden Administration Preparing to Effectively Ban Private Gun Sales: Whistleblowers

Biden is trying to stop civilian military, militias. H. R. 6981


